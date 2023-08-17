NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — There is now another tool available to detect early signs of colon cancer.

The at-home colon cancer screening kit is designed to be simple, safe, and utilized in the comfort of your home.

Dr. John Wysocki, a gastroenterologist with Hartford HealthCare Digestive Health Institute, joins Darren Kramer on News 8 at Noon to talk about the early signs of colon cancer.

The doctor also explains how the at-home screening kit for colon cancer detects the early signs and what one should do if they receive a positive test.

Watch the video and visit HartfordHealthCare.org/digestive to learn more.