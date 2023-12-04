NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — As temperatures begin to cool across Connecticut, doctors are urging residents to stay active to protect their muscles.

With the cooler temperatures, our bodies are more likely to become sore, stiff and have other aches and pains. To combat this, doctors said it’s important to find time to move and stretch your muscles.

Megan Brennick, a pelvic health specialist and site supervisor at Hartford HealthCare joined News 8 to discuss how cold temperatures affect our bodies.

