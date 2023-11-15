NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — For the younger generations, growing up in the digital age has often meant nonstop screen time.

Whether kids are using social media or video games, much of their time is spent using digital screens, which many experts say can have both positive and negative impacts on their growth.

Dr. Paul Weigle, a child and adolescent psychiatrist with Natchaug Hospital part of the Hartford HealthCare Behavioral Health Network joined News 8 to discuss these possible effects.

