Ways to treat EEE symptoms

(WTNH) — In the simplest terms, there is no specific treatment for EEE, though, there are several ways healthcare providers try to manage the symptoms, according to Boston Children’s Hospital.

Anticonvulsants for seizures.

Anticonvulsants are used to treat seizures, epilepsy, nerve pain and bipolar disorder. These occur when there is increased nerve activity. This activity can be caused by a brain injury, stroke, metabolic issues or toxicity — EEE.

Consult your doctor for anticonvulsants.

Respirator for breathing problems.

Respirator masks, depending on the quality, can cost anything from $2-400. They can be purchased at home improvement stores, such as Home Depot.

There are two types of respirators, air-purifying and atmosphere-supplying. Atmosphere-supplying respirators are the ones that provide clean, uncontaminated air.

Pain relievers.

EEE will cause headaches, fever or body aches. Any over-the-counter pain relievers will help ease these symptoms.

Sedatives for irritability or restlessness.

Sedatives are used to slow brain activity and keep you relaxed. These are most commonly prescribed for anxiety and sleep disorders.

Sedatives are controlled substances, such as Xanax and Valium.

Corticosteroids for brain swelling.

Corticosteroids lower inflammation and reduce immune system activity. These drops or creams ease swelling, itching and redness. They are commonly used for asthma, arthritis and allergies.