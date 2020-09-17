How frontlines of COVID-19 may be taking toll on doctors’ mental health

We’ve been talking about the importance of paying attention to your mental health in these trying times – one topic that is very important is suicide.

Sept. 17 is National Physician Suicide Awareness Day.

Hartford HealthCare’s Chief Wellness Officer Sharon Kiely joined News 8 to discuss this topic.

Doctors and healthcare workers who were on the frontlines of COVID-19 this spring have likely experienced fear, grief, and uncertainty, Kiely said. She recommends that any healthcare worker that feels like they haven’t recovered from the first wave to reach out for help.

Watch the video above for more.