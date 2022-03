(WTNH) – Caring for an older relative or loved ones can be hard to manage no matter where you live. Geriatric care managers help loved ones still live their lives by making recommendations and providing specialized care for them.

Jennifer McCaughey, an interim manager at Hartford HealthCare’s Center for Healthy Aging is discussing this topic.

For more information head to www.cthealthyaging.org.

Watch the video above for the full segment.