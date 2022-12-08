NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — High school football teams will be competing for state titles this weekend.

To make sure these athletes stay safe on and off the field, Hartford HealthCare partnered with local schools to help the participants compete safely. Plus, they will help athletes have access to advanced care management when there is an injury.

To discuss the partnership and its benefits, Eric Smullen, vice president of Hartford HealthCare’s Community Network, joined News 8.

Watch the video above for the full interview.