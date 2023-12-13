NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Sleeping may be one of the most beneficial things you can do for your body, yet many people have trouble with it, doctors said.

Sleep apnea is one of the major sleep disorders according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Hartford Hospital is treating sleep apnea using something called the Inspire Therapy Procedure.

This procedure is an intricate system that helps your body with its natural breathing process.

Dr. Carl Moeller, an ear nose and throat specialist with Hartford Hospital joined News 8 to discuss how he performed the 200th Inspire Therapy Procedure recently.

To see the full interview with Dr. Moeller, watch the video above.