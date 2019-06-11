How sleeping with the television on could pack on pounds

CNN - Dozing off to some late night TV, or that nightlight making you feel secure enough to slip off into dreamland, might cause you to gain weight.

New research shows that falling asleep with a lot of light on is now linked to an increased risk of weight gain and obesity.

According to a new study published in the Journal of the American Medical Association, which analyzed the sleeping habits of nearly 44,000 women in the United States, and found those who say they sleep with a TV or a light on in the room, gained 11 pounds or more.

And had a body mass increase of about 10-percent over a 5-year period.

There was also a 22-percent chance of becoming overweight, and a 33-percent chance of becoming obese or having too much body fat.

So do you need to kick the habit and cut the lights?

Health officials recommend taking TV's and other tech devices out of your bedroom, in order to support a healthy sleeping environment. Artificial light at night can throw off your body clock and might be mixing up your metabolism, causing you to gain weight.

