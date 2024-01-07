NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Dr. Jacob Jabbour, a hand surgeon with Hartford HealthCare, had already seen one patient come in Sunday afternoon who’d been injured by a snowblower.

It’s why, he said, you should always make sure the snowblower is turned off before you clean it, and should never stick your hand inside a part that has blades.

If your do, your fingers could become mangled.

“These things can become extremely devastating to the point where it totally alters the function of the hand and require months and months of rehab, and multiple surgeries, including amputations of some or all fingers and reconstructive surgeries, replantations,” Jabbour said.