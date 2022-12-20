NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The holiday season can often be a painful reminder for those who have experienced a loss or are celebrating another year without a loved one.

News 8 sat down with Dr. Javeed Sukhera, the chair of psychiatry at the Institute of Living, to discuss coping mechanisms for those who need them.

Sukhera touches on topics like why the holidays can be difficult, how to manage grief, and how someone can celebrate after losing a loved one.

