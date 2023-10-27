NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — As the days get shorter and the sun sets earlier, the transition to darker days can take a toll on those suffering from Alzheimer’s disease or other forms of dementia. While this can be a confusing time, there are ways to help.

LeaAnn Blanchard, the executive director of Hartford HealthCare’s The Orchards at Southington, joined News 8 at Noon to talk about the impact shorter days have on older adults and those with memory loss.

She also shares a few ways family members and caregivers can help older adults and those experiencing memory loss cope with triggers and darker days.

Watch the video and visit HHCSeniorServices.org to learn more.