NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Gallbladder disease is one of the most common digestive disorders in the U.S.,, affecting millions of people.
Dr. Artem Dyatlov, a general surgeon with Hartford healthCare Digestive Health Institute, talked with Ann Nyberg on News 8 at Noon about the disease and its seriousness. He also describes the different types of gallbladder disease, the first signs of the condition and treatment options.
Hartford HealthCare is hosting a free webinar at noon on Monday, Sept. 18. Join the class to learn about:
- Different types of gallbladder disease
- Signs and symptoms
- Treatment options available
- Q&A with the expert!
Registration is required. Call 1.855.HHC.HERE (1.855.442.4373) or visit HartfordHealthCare.org/VirtualClasses