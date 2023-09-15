NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Gallbladder disease is one of the most common digestive disorders in the U.S.,, affecting millions of people.

Dr. Artem Dyatlov, a general surgeon with Hartford healthCare Digestive Health Institute, talked with Ann Nyberg on News 8 at Noon about the disease and its seriousness. He also describes the different types of gallbladder disease, the first signs of the condition and treatment options.

Hartford HealthCare is hosting a free webinar at noon on Monday, Sept. 18. Join the class to learn about:

Different types of gallbladder disease

Signs and symptoms

Treatment options available

Q&A with the expert!