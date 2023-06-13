NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Having experiences of psychosis can be alarming, especially when having feelings of delusion and changes in thinking for the first time.

Kristin Chemerka, a licensed clinical social worker at Hartford Hospital’s Institute of Living, joined Lisa Carberg on News 8 at Noon to explain what psychosis is and the symptoms someone experiences when they have it.

Chemerka also shares how you can help someone who may be having an episode of psychosis.

For more information, join her free webinar at 5 p.m. on June 14, 2023.

Virtual Info Session: Managing Psychosis and Unusual Experiences

Join the class to learn about:

Symptoms of psychosis

Impact on everyday activities

What you can do to make things more manageable at home

Q&A with the expert!