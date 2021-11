HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Health issues can begin to surface at any age, but certainly more prominent as people advance into their later years. Those health issues can leave you and your family with difficult decisions to make.

Dr. Russ Grancih, a medical director of Palliative care at Midstate Medical Center and the Hospital of Central Connecticut is discussing how to plan and what should be done ahead of time.

Watch the video above for the full interview.