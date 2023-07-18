NEW HAVEN , Conn. (WTNH) — With the heat and summer months upon us, it’s an important time to be wary of ticks.

Dr. Lavanya Jitendranath, an infectious disease specialist at Hartford Hospital, joined Ann Nyberg on News 8 at Noon to talk about Lyme disease.

She explains the importantce of seeking medical attention if you are experiencing symptoms after a tick bite and what Lyme disease can do to the body if untreated.

The doctor also shares tips on how you can protect yourself during the summer months.