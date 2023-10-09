NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — From running a 5K to embarking on longer distances like a half or full marathon, it’s important to properly train to avoid injury and perform at your best.

Joseph Grabicki, a physical therapist with Hartford HealthCare Rehabilitation Network, talks about the common injuries he sees in long-distance runners and ways to prevent them.

The Hartford Marathon Foundation’s Eversource Hartford Marathon and Half Marathon, Team 26.2 Relay & Charity 5K on Saturday, Oct. 14.

Grabicki shares his tips for runners. Watch the video above to learn more.