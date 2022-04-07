Conn. (WTNH) — As the weather warms and we spend more time outside, we need to be wary of tick season. And in Connecticut, people need to be especially careful about getting bitten by the tiny deer tick, which is a known carrier of the bacteria that causes Lyme disease.



A group of Yale scientists recently discovered that a bacterium closely related to the one that causes Lyme disease is more widespread in New England than they initially thought.



Yale School of Public Health Dean Sten Vermund is discussing this discovery and what it means for folks eager to spend more time outdoors.

