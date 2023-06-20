HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The summer months are fun for playing and watching golf. But with the high temperatures and UV rays, taking proper precautions is essential, especially this coming weekend at the Travelers Championship.

Dr. Eric Walsh, the medical director of Hartford HealthCare Go-Health Urgent Care, joined Lisa Carberg on News 8 at Noon to share some “hot tips.”

He also explains the difference between heat exhaustion and heat stroke and how to treat a sunburn properly. Plus, how can Hartford HealthCare Go-Health Urgent Care help when it comes to a sports-related injury?

Watch the video above or visit gohealthuc.com to learn more.