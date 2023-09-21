NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Thursday is World Alzheimer’s Day.

Members of the state chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association came down to News 8 in New Haven to share how the public can help join the fight to end Alzheimer’s disease.

More than 6.7 million Americans suffer from Alzheimer’s disease and 80,000 of those patients live right in Connecticut, according to the Alzheimer’s Association.

Kristen Cusato, joined News 8 to discuss how you can help the Alzheimer’s Association in their fight to end the disease.

News 8’s Gil Simmons will be emceeing the Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s on Sunday.