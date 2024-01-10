NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — During the colder months, blood donation often slows down as we experience unpredictable weather and a rise in respiratory and flu illnesses. Yet across the country, patients still need about 29,000 units of red blood cells daily.

Kevin Ferrarotti, the senior director of Hartford HealthCare’s EMS Network, talked about the importance of donating blood and the benefits of doing so.

He also explained the requirements to donate blood and what you can expect when you go.

Watch the video above and visit HartfordHealthCare.org/EMS for more information.