(WTNH) — When we think of poor air quality, we think of our lungs. But news out this week shows that improving air quality may reduce your risk of dementia.

This new information is according to several studies released at the Alzheimer’s Association International Conference.

Kristen Cusato, communications director at the Connecticut Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association joined News 8 to discuss these recent findings.

See the full interview in the video above.