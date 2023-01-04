NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – The CEO of the In a Heartbeat foundation sat down with News 8 on Wednesday night to discuss his experience with sudden cardiac arrest.

Mike Papale’s life changed in an instant when he went into cardiac arrest at 17 years old and was given a low chance of survival.

Now at 33, Papale is thriving and the CEO of a non-profit organization that is working to prevent death from heart conditions by raising awareness on hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM) and sudden cardiac arrest.

His organization enables research and donates automated external defibrillators (AEDs) for places in need. The foundation also provides CPR and AED training and hosts free community ECG screenings for children, teens and young adults.

