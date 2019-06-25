In your health: 3D mammograms

(CNN)–For most women, when it comes to mammograms and breast cancer screenings, the standard 2D technology, which scans the front and sides of your breast tissue, has been the gold standard.

But a couple of years ago, a more advanced, 3D mammogram started becoming available, and since then, it’s taken off.

According to research published in the medical journal JAMA Internal Medicine, 3D screenings more than tripled from 2015 to 2017.

From 13-percent of screening examinations to 43-percent.

The 3D technology popularity varies by region and income levels.

The northeast and northwest parts of the country saw the most screening, but the southeast regions haven’t been as quick to adopt it.

And as it usually is with new technology, people in more affluent areas have been quicker to utilize it.

The exact benefits of 3D over the standard 2D images have yet to be proven. So for now, the Food and Drug Administration requires a patient to get both.