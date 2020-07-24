Ingredients in sunscreens under the microscope by the FDA

(WTNH) — The FDA recently came out with more results from a study of just how much the body absorbs the active ingredients in most sunscreens on the market. Now they are taking an even closer look.

Meant to protect us from the sun’s harmful rays, sunscreens, specifically the ingredients in sunscreens, are under the microscope by the FDA.

Dermatologist Omar Ibrhimi of the Connecticut Skin Insitute explains the latest: “What they found was that when you put sunscreen materials onto the body that there’s some absorption into our bloodstream much like when people wear a nicotine patch or a birth control patch.”

Whether there is a risk – or not – is still unknown at this point, but the FDA’s recent findings revealed that once absorbed, six of the active ingredients – including avobenzone and oxybenzone – can remain in the body for extended periods of time.

“It is certainly something that the FDA wants to characterize and investigate further,” Dr. Ibrihimi said.

Now the FDA is looking at additional safety data on all 12 active ingredients in sunscreens. Dermatologist says people shouldn’t avoid wearing sunscreen, and if they are looking for an alternative:

“The FDA has marked that their physical sunscreen, blockers zinc oxide and titanium oxide – which are generally recognized as safe to use – those are physical, they sit on the surface of the skin and block the UV radiation from damaging the DNA cells,” Dr. Ibrhimi added.

UV radiation can lead to skin cancer.

Some don’t like the white appearance of those physical sunscreens but dermatologists say protection is key.

“Protecting yourself against sunburn is a little more important than worrying about how chalky it looks,” said Dr. Ibrihimi.

The FDA says sunscreen is just one element of a skin-cancer-prevention strategy that should also include protective clothing, wearing sunglasses a hat, and seeking shade when possible during periods of peak sunlight.