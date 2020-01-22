Innovative therapy for adolescents & teens coping with intense emotional distress

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Most everyone has a dark side. Some are faced with a more indelible mark.

“I spent a lot of my time hating myself. I spent a lot of time not wanting to be alive,” says 17-year-old Asha Nahar.

16-year-old Jazlyn Coates says, “He was very physically and verbally abusive towards me and my younger brother.”

Abuse at home, led to life spiraling out of control for both teens.

They found comfort and resolve at The Village for Families and Children — where Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing Therapy, EMDR, is offered.

Asha says, “I remember thinking to myself great. I have to talk about this again. I have to relive everything again.”

They found out soon enough that was not the case because very little talking is required.

Dr. Jennifer Lusa, who oversees the residential intensive programs, explains, “EMDR is a psychotherapy modality that we use for intense trauma. You can go through and process a very traumatic experience without having to tell your story in detail.”

The treatment, that gets both sides of the brain communicating to each other, begins with few words, then zeros in on an emotional image.

Clinician and Program Manager Melissa Aiello says, “We start using the eye stimulation or the buzzies in our hand, as a way to target those memories.”

“The buzzing kinda gives you like a comforting sensation almost,” says Jazlyn.

“It goes from the left buzzy to the right buzzy,” says Melissa Aiello, “From there it really targets the brain because our brain communicates from left side to right side. And from there it, it connects to the image we want to focus on.”

The memory is then blocked off – releasing positive thoughts.

“With EMDR,” says Asha, “I learned how to talk to myself and use positive affirmatives within myself so that I can talk myself through things.”

Jazlyn says, “With EMDR, you go to the past and you process it. And then you’re ready to move forward from it. So all you want to do is move forward.”

Yale researchers studied the program closely.

“At the end of that,” says Dr. Lusa, “We found that kids who received this treatment had demonstrated a significant reduction in their symptoms at home, at school, at different settings.”

Dr. Lusa points out that some can feel better about themselves within two sessions of EMDR — which could take up to six months of talk therapy.

EMDR is not just for trauma. It can also be applied to anxiety, depression and anger problems.

The mission of The Village for Families and Children is to encourage other community based health clinics to increase their use of EMDR.