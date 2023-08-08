NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Overdose deaths remain a leading cause of death in the United States – the majority involving opioids.

The Institute of Living Family Resource Center continues to offer overdose reversal training to help fight the opioid epidemic.

David Krause, a case worker at the Institute of Living, joined Ken Houston on News 8 at Noon to discuss the signs of an overdose and how important it is to act when someone is experiencing an overdose.

Join the free upcoming opioid overdose reversal training at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 10, to learn:

How to recognize signs and symptoms of opioid overdose

Steps to take in response to an opioid overdose

How to access community support and where to get Naloxone (Narcan)

Q&A with the expert!

Registration is required. Call 1.855.HHC.HERE (1.855.442.4373) or go to HartfordHealthCare.org/VirtualClasses