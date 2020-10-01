Insulin affordability advocates fired up after Trump makes false claim insulin is ‘so cheap it’s like water’

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A comment President Donald Trump made in the debate Tuesday night about insulin costs is now firing up advocates across the state.

President Trump said, “I’ll give you an example: insulin. It was destroying families. It was destroying people. The cost. I’m getting it for so cheap it’s like water. If you want to know the truth. So cheap.”

He’s referencing a signed executive order called Access to Affordable Life-Saving Medications which is meant to target insulin costs.

However, insulin advocates say nothing has changed for people with diabetes.

Kristen Whitney-Daniels says the listed cost on her three-month supply can go for more than $2,000 and it’s estimated one in four people ration their insulin.

Plus, she says it’s only gotten worse with borders shut down and people can’t travel to Mexico or Canada for cheaper prices.

“So there’s been no push on this to make sure it happens and so it’s pretty insulting to say that the price of insulin costs as much as water when that is not the case for any diabetic,” said Whitney-Daniels. “I think it’s also really hard and difficult for advocates and people living with these diseases being used as a political talking point. Especially when it’s an inaccurate talking point.”

She says the only price cuts she’s aware of, is folks getting breaks thanks to state laws capping costs. Not federal laws. Here in Connecticut, she says those laws don’t go into effect until 2022.