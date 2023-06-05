NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — We often hear about BMI – Body Mass Index.

Typically, researchers apply it to measure our risk for chronic illnesses, such as heart disease and cancer, but it’s getting a lot of pushback these days from experts like registered dietitian Melissa Keeney with Hartford HealthCare St. Vincent’s Medical Center.

Keeney explained what BMI is and the BMI categories. She also explains why more and more experts like herself are not so keen on using BMI to determine the risks of chronic conditions. Plus, what are ways to measure to our health status without using BMI?

Watch the interview above and visit HartfordHealthCare.org for more information.