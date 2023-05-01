NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — We all hear a lot about the importance of protein in our diet, but what about plant-based proteins? Is it as good as meat for building muscle?

Hartford HealthCare registered dietitian Melissa Keeney with St. Vincent’s Medical Center joined Lisa Carberg on News 8 at Noon. She explained the connection between protein and building and repairing muscle, how animal-based protein compares to plant-based protein, and how to ensure you get enough protein.

Watch the interview in the video above and visit HartfordHealthCare.org for more information.