NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Mental health awareness has been rising, and it seems Generation Z is the source behind this.

Dr. Javeed Sukhera, chair of psychiatry at the Institute of Living and chief of psychiatry at Hartford Hospital, joined Lisa Carberg on News 8 at Noon to discuss the surge in the younger generations addressing and reporting mental health issues.

Sukhera also explains why it’s essential for everyone, no matter their age, to check in on their mental health.

Watch the video above and visit InstituteofLiving.org to learn more.