NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Every family has its stressful moments and a recent study looked at how stress felt by parents impacts their children’s fast food consumption.

The researchers in the study looked at how stress and marital stress affect children. They discovered that the more stress there was in the home the more fast food the children ate.

“It ranged from low-stress environments maybe one fast food trip a month to the higher stress environments two to four per week,” said Yale Medicine Physician F. Perry Wilson.

“It’s easy but it’s not that good for them,” Dr. Wilson said.

Instead, Dr. Wilson advises parents find ways to control the stress level better at home and to make more time to make meals.

In his interview with News 8, Dr. Wilson also discussed new information on unpleasant side effects from the drug Semaglutide marketed under different names and used for diabetes and now weight loss.

“Particularly nausea, vomiting and diarrhea which can lead to discontinuation of the medication because they’re just too severe,” Dr. Wilson said.

And he says drug manufacturers have this information.

“If you stop the drug the weight tends to come back and so a lot to consider before you start one of these drugs for weight loss. A lot to talk about with your doctor,” Dr. Wilson said.

CDC data also recently revealed a dangerous trend in drug overdoses in a surprising group – people over the age of 65. Some of the overdoses were from illicit drugs including fentanyl and heroin, but some were prescribed medications.

A large amount of the overdoses were accidental, according to the CDC.

“So it’s really important for anyone who is taking medications with a prescription that put you at a risk of overdose to really be clear with your doctor what the doses are, how to take them, what the signs are that you might be taking too much,” Dr. Wilson said.

And does doing this like volunteering or donating money to charity have a payoff? A new study reveals the answer is yes, in better health. Those who gave in this study ended up having less chronic pain in the years after.