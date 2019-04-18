Health

Israeli flight attendant in coma after contracting measles on flight out of New York

(WTNH) - An Israeli flight attendant has been in a coma for 11 days after she contracted the measles on a trip out of New York

The 43-year-old woman got sick after flying from Queens to Tel-Aviv at the end of March. 

Officials have confirmed there was a person with measles on that flight and that the woman was healthy before the trip. 

New York is in the middle of a public health emergency for the measles.

Anyone who refuses vaccination could face a fine. 

