It may only be October, but there's a flu alert
(ABC News) - On Tuesday morning, there were concerns over an early start to flu season after an elderly person died in North Carolina because of the flu.
Children and the elderly are most at risk, and doctors already sounding the alarm.
Dr. David Messerly at Rex Hospital said, "As a physician, I'm already worried about it, so maybe the public should be a little more worried."
Last year showed us just how deadly the flu can be.
The CDC released new numbers now estimating that last season's flu killed 80,000 people in the U.S., including 180 children. That was the highest death toll in nearly four decades.
The number of people hospitalized was even larger, nearly one million.
The images were shocking. People being treated in tents outside emergency rooms, hospitals overwhelmed with patients.
Less than half of the population last year got the flu vaccine even though doctors say it's the best defense.
Dr. Messerly added, "It's probably the number one thing to prevent the spread, and prevent the illness, and especially people who have chronic medical conditions like respiratory issues, asthma, COPD, that sort of stuff. The flu really impacts them."
