NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — June is Alzheimer’s and Brain Awareness Month. In Connecticut, 80,000 people live with Alzheimer’s disease, and twice as many caregivers.

More research shows that adopting lifestyle behaviors can help reduce your risk of developing dementia.

Kristen Cusato, director of communications with Alzheimer’s Association Connecticut Chapter, explains what Alzheimer’s disease is and the symptoms to look for.

