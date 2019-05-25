Health

Latest link between your diet and cancer

Posted: May 24, 2019 10:18 PM EDT

Updated: May 24, 2019 10:20 PM EDT

CNN - A poor diet can have a bigger impact on your risk for certain diseases that you might expect.

For years doctors have been advising those with certain diseases, including cancers, to help themselves by watching what they eat.

Now, a new study has found a direct link between an unhealthy diet and new cancer cases.
According to a study published in the j-n-c-I cancer spectrum, more than 80-thousand new cancer cases in American adults in 2015 were attributed to poor diets.

That's approximately five-percent of all new cancer cases diagnosed in adults that year.
Colon and rectal cancers had the highest link to diet-related causes - accounting for 38.3 percent.

Researchers looked at seven different categories of food, and their consumption levels.
Low intake of vegetables, fruits, whole grains and dairy- high intake of processed meats, red meats and sugary beverages, all increase risk.

Surprisingly not eating enough whole grains was associated with the largest cancer burden.

The good news here? In these cases, you are in control.

Talk to your doctor or a nutrition expert to learn the best balance for you.

Just a few small changes can have a big impact on your health.
 

