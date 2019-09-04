Latest mosquito testing results in the state

(WTNH) — The Connecticut Agricultural Experiment Station (CAES) in New Haven has released new findings after testing local mosquitoes for Eastern Equine Encephalitis virus and West Nile Virus.

For the week of Sept. 2, health officials found mosquitoes that tested positive for EEE or WNV in the following towns:

Madison: two mosquitoes with EEE

North Haven: One mosquito with West Nile Virus

North Stonington: One mosquito with West Nile Virus Seven mosquitoes with EEE

Plainfield: One mosquito with EEE

Shelton: One mosquito with EEE

Voluntown: 12 mosquitoes with EEE

CAES tested a total of 12,775 mosquitoes for this week’s tests, and over 212,000 mosquitoes this year. No humans have contracted either virus this season.

More details on this week’s results here.

Details on this season’s results to date here.