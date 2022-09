Conn. (WTNH) — Millions of Americans live with Atrial Fibrillation or Afib.



September is Afib awareness month, so it’s important to recognize the latest treatments, as well as how effective Afib Apps are.



Hartford HealthCare cardiologist Dr. Charles Rouse with the Heart & Vascular Institute at St. Vincent’s Medical Center is discussing these topics.

See the full interview with Dr. Rouse in the video above