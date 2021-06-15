Lawmakers working to ban so-called ‘forever chemicals’, PFAS from your makeup

(WTNH) — PFAS are man-made chemicals that never break down and are often used to make items waterproof like non-stick pans or food packaging. New research led by scientists at Notre Dame found PFAS in about half of the 2,331 cosmetics tested.

This includes waterproof mascara, foundations, and long-wear lipsticks. PFAS have been linked to cancers and other health problems.

The Former Director of the National Institute for Environmental Health Sciences Linda Birnbaum says every person in the country has some amount of these chemicals in their body.

“These effects include cancer. They include effects on kidney cancer, testicular cancer, and other types as well. In addition, we are seeing effects on liver function with elevated cholesterol. We see hypertension during pregnancy,” said Birnbaum.

“I’ve been on a crusade against PFAS. There is nothing safe and nothing good about PFAS chemicals,” said U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-CT).

Blumenthal said he is introducing a bill Wednesday in Washington D.C. that would ban the use of PFAS in cosmetics. He says the bill has bipartisan support and expects it to be voted out of committee this week and possibly out of the House by July.

LIST: Products that are made without PFAS: https://pfascentral.org/pfas-free-products/