List of 2019 Connecticut vaccination clinics

Doctor, patient and injection needle. Physician or nurse giving vaccine, flu or influenza shot in office room in hospital. Immunity, health care or HPV concept. Medical professional working.

(WTNH) — Looking to get your flu shot? Health officials are providing an easy-to-read chart to reach the nearest clinic near you.

According to the Connecticut Department of Public Health, any person over the age of six months is encouraged to get a flu shot in order to reduce the spread of the influenza virus.

Reach out to your respective clinic regarding the 2019 flu charge as the fee may vary based on the vaccine type.

Visit the official website here for the periodically updated list of clinics available.