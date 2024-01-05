WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Connecticut is looking at its first significant snowfall in quite a while, and that means you may not have had to do any shoveling in a couple of years. Experts say there are some important things to remember to avoid injury.

Like any other exercise, it’s important to warm up before shoveling.

“Any kind of light activity, such as walking, stretching squats, lunges, anything to kind of get your heart rate up, your blood flowing,” explained Phil Silverio, a physical therapist with Gaylord Physical Therapy. He says dressing right is important, too.

“Footwear with good grip,” Silverio said. “Make sure you can get traction on the surface you’re standing on. Gloves, hats are always encouraged.”

The right kind of shovel can also make a big difference. Silverio said Ergonomic ones are best

“With a curve in the shovel, it allows you to bend more at the hips and keep a flatter back,” said Silverio.

Make a plan for whatever you need to shovel. Try to push the snow as much as possible, but if you need to lift, make sure you do it correctly.

“So, bending at the hips, bending at the knees, using the bigger muscles of your body to do the lifting,” Silverio said.

Remember, you don’t have to shovel all at once. In a big storm, go out and take care of the first few inches.

“Shovel frequently, shovel often and go out to break up the amount of work into small bouts. It will also allow you to rest in between, so you’re not shoveling for hours on end,” said Silverio.

If you feel dizzy, short of breath or get chest pains, stop shoveling and get medical attention.

“If you start to get aches and pains in your lower back or other parts of your body, less urgent, but you still don’t want to push through those,” Silverio said. “Take a break, come back to it another day, or even ask for help.”

Don’t forget shoveling is exercise, so don’t shovel right after eating, but don’t do it on an empty stomach. Be sure to stay hydrated, as well.