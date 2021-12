(WTNH) — For many people, the end of Daylight Savings Time and the start of the Winter months mark the beginning of seasonal affective disorder.

With the earlier days and the pandemic still upon us, the seasonal affective disorder can take a heavy toll on an individual’s mood and energy levels.

Here to discuss the symptoms and coping methods for SAD is Dr. Valeria Martinez-Kaigi, a health psychologist with the Hartford HealthCare Ayer Neuroscience Institute Spine Wellness Center