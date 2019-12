(WTNH) — Scientists say a tick known to cause a red meat allergy is becoming more common in Connecticut.

The Lone Star Tick used to only be in the Southeastern part of the country. They now have established populations in New Haven and Fairfield counties.

State scientists say they’re getting more Lone Star Tcks.

They carry several diseases and are known to bite people.

Lone-Star ticks typically have a big white dot on their backs.