Losing a little weight can lower the risk of breast cancer

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– New research shows losing as little as four pounds could help lower the risk of getting breast cancer.

Women over 50 have a high risk of developing breast cancer by up to 2.3% in the next 10 years. That’s about one in every 43 women, according to the National Cancer Institute.

But researchers from the American Cancer Society say that losing weight, anywhere between four to 19 pounds, can cut your risk significantly. And yes, the more you lose, the lower you can slash that risk by up to 32%

The researchers also found that as long as women stayed consistent with exercise that risk stayed low, even if a couple of pounds were gained back.

So why could losing weight lower your risk? According to experts, fat is often broken down by the body to estrogen which can feed breast cancer tumors.

These results may provide a new motivation to get moving and exercise, and eat well. A woman’s health and happiness may depend on it.

