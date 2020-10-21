Lt. Gov. Bysiewicz tours Mobile Mammography unit, urges breast cancer screenings amid pandemic

NEWINGTON, Conn. (WTNH)– It’s been called lifesaving technology on wheels. But it turns out not enough women are being screened for breast cancer amid the pandemic.

Take. The. Time. And especially amid a pandemic. That’s the message from Lt. Gov Susan Bysiewicz who toured Hartford Healthcare’s Mobile Mammography unit Wednesday.

“I’m here because it’s something that has touched my family,” said Bysiewicz.

The Breast Cancer Research Foundation found breast cancer diagnosis dropped by more than 50 percent this spring. Bysiewicz feels people are concerned amid the pandemic. She encouraged Connecticut women to get screened.

“From personal experience, yes there’s a small discomfort. But the piece of mind that you get after you have a clear screening is worth a few minutes of discomfort,” said Bysiewicz.

Studies show one in eight women are at risk for developing breast cancer. Rates can be even higher in communities of color. And that’s why you’ll find this unit at libraries, churches. This technology on wheels has been detecting six to seven cancers a year.

“One of our goals has always been to make mammograms more convenient, to increase access,” said Karen Weingrod, Hartford Healthcare, Breast Program.

“We look at where in the community are the cancers being detected or going undetected and we target that community,” said Dorely Roldan, Community Outreach Coordinator, Hartford Healthcare.

In times of Covid, you’ll have to answer a few health questions and have your temperature checked before you can even step in there.