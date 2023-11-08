NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — An additional five million people across the U.S. will now qualify for lung cancer screenings, according to the American Cancer Society.

The society recently updated its guidelines to allow more people access to lung cancer screenings that doctors heavily recommend.

Dr. Justin Tyler Van Backer, a thoracic surgeon with the Hartford HealthCare Cancer Institute at the Hospital of Central Connecticut joined News 8 to discuss what this new update will mean.

