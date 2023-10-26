NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — We continue to raise awareness of the second leading cause of cancer death in women — breast cancer.

Something you may not know – the potential side effect of breast cancer treatment –lymphedema.

Hartford HealthCare breast surgeon Dr. Danielle Heller with the Cancer Institute at St. Vincent’s Medical Center joined Ann Nyberg with News 8 at Noon to explain what lymphedema is and who is most at risk.

Heller also discusses the treatment options and long-term outcomes.

Watch the video and visit HartfordHealthCare.org/mammograms to learn more.