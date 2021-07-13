Make-A-Wish Foundation celebrates 35 years in Connecticut

TRUMBULL, Conn. (WTNH) — Meet twins Jake and Seamus Beneski, and their younger brother Eamon.

Aside from family, all three brothers have one thing in common.

“When our kids were born they had an immune deficiency called Common Variable Immune Deficiency,” said their father, Tim Beneski.

As children, their weakened immune systems often left them hospitalized at Connecticut’s Children’s Medical Center, receiving transfusions that sometimes took as long as 36-hours every four weeks.

“They also have a bleeding disorder and seizure disorder, and a lot of other things, migraines, arthritis that go along with it,” added their mother, Cara Beneski.

It was at this time the family was introduced to the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

“It’s all about hope, and from the moment they find out that they are getting a wish like this family shared, that anticipation, that hope starts to blossom,” said Karin Buckman, the marketing manager at Make-A-Wish.

Like a genie in a bottle, it didn’t take long for three wishes to come true. Seamus’ wish landed the family on the island of Maui in Hawaii.

“When we got there we got greeted with leis’, and another limo and all this stuff,” said Seamus. “So, going from the hospital leaving everything behind to the land of paradise. It was such a blessing.”

“One of the big attractions I loved was going to Sea World. That was a lot of fun seeing all the fishes,” added Eamon.

For the eldest twin, Jake, his Make-A-Wish experience has come full circle. He’s now working for the foundation.

“As a kid I spent so much time in the hospital and I was sick. And now that I am older and my body is a lot stronger being able to give back to kids who are going through it,” said Jake.

This year the make a wish foundation is celebrating its 35th anniversary in Connecticut. Its opening its doors to its newest facility.