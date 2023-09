NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Atrial fibrillation, also known as AFIB, is one of the most common types of irregular heartbeats. How do you know if you have it, and how is it treated?

Dr. Paras Bhatt, with Hartford HealthCare’s Heart and Vascular Institute in Branford and Norwich, explains who AFIB commonly affects and what can happen if left untreated.

Watch the video above and visit hartfordhealthcare.org/heart to learn more.