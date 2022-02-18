NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The wife of a Connecticut congressman is making her breast cancer diagnosis public so others will not put off their screening like she did.

“Why am I doing it? If I can help one person avoid what I’m going through, it’ll be worth it,” said Mary Himes, wife of Congressman Jim Himes.

Like many others, Mary felt uneasy going to a hospital in the early days of the pandemic, what with so much COVID uncertainty. Her mammogram could wait, until she felt a lump in her breast.

Last June, she was diagnosed with breast cancer.

She felt she had a lot in her favor. Only 55 years old at the time, she said she exercises and eats right. However, there is one thing she did not do.

“I admit, I was not a good self-examiner person even though my OBGYN told me every single time I went into her office to do it. I didn’t, and shame on me,” she said.

February is National Cancer Prevention Month. According to Connecticut Breast Health Initiative, the rate of female breast cancer in Connecticut’s population is the 2nd highest in the country.

Himes is a member of the bipartisan Prevent Cancer Foundation’s Congressional Families Cancer Prevention Program.

She has three more radiation treatments to go and wants people to know they do not have to go through it alone.